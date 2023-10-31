An event that occurred in the city of Alameda alerted the California Police. During an event that took place at a school to celebrate Halloween, a child received a drug-laced candy and ate it. The candy, which had THC, caused discomfort in the little one. After his parents reviewed the package and reported this situation, the police authorities called on the entire community to be careful and review what they received during the celebration.

Although the specific date of Halloween is October 31, during the last weekend celebrations took place throughout the United States. In the classic “trick or treat” celebration that is usually carried out, children went dressed up to different houses and events to have fun. However, no one expected what happened to one of them in the aforementioned city.

They gave candy laced with drugs to a child in California

The candy with THC, the active component of marijuana, would have been delivered to the victim of the situation at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Alameda, according to records. Fox News. That was where the boy attended the Halloween celebration that took place on Sunday at the educational institution. After eating the candy, he felt sick.

From the fact, The parents checked the wrappers of what their son had gotten and noticed in a wrapper that one of the candies had cannabis.. Given this, they alerted the police authorities and the adults responsible for other children who were present at the event. In fact, a mother said that she found another identical candy obtained by her son after the tip.

The candy wrapper with drugs that children received in Alameda, California

Amid community upheaval, the Alameda Police Department urged adults to check all candy and to have special supervision over what their children eat. The circumstances under which the candy that caused the discomfort was delivered are still unknown.