Brazil debuted in the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Serbia, but the joy was not complete. Neymar withdrew from the field of play injured and was seen on the substitute bench with tears in his eyes. The star of the team withdrew due to severe pain in his right ankle and his future in the World Cup is unknown.
Neymar suffered nine infringements and he was the player who received the most fouls on the playing field. The Serbs had a strategy of constantly trying to cut the game of the South Americans and it ended badly for the PSG crack.
Although the official medical part is expected and the extent of the injury is still unclear, the concern is total. The ankle is a headache for the forward and has already suffered several problems in his career.
The ghost of 2014, where he was injured in the quarterfinals, is present, and now it remains to light candles so that he can be with his teammates again. It is clear that he will do everything possible to play again, since he is the greatest figure in Brazil. Will Qatar 2022 be over for Ney or will he have a quick recovery?
related links
More news from Neymar
More World Cup news
#Alert #Brazil #Neymar #injured #crying #worries #future #World #Cup
Leave a Reply