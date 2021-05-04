Alert in Mouth: Esteban Andrada, who had all the tickets to be a starter against Barcelona de Guayaquil, He did not get on the bus to participate in the Xeneize practice in the Emelec estate. Sabandija was isolated in the hotel where the campus is concentrated while waiting for the results of a new swab, since the one that was carried out upon arrival in Ecuador it gave a positive result.

Andrada tested positive and awaits the results of a retest (Prensa Boca).

Apparently, everything began to get complicated this Monday at noon, when the results of the swabs carried out on Sunday in Buenos Aires were known. Andrada, who had tested negative in another PCR prior to embarking on the trip, tested positive. And that is why he had to stay isolated in the hotel waiting for a retest, while his teammates trained thinking about Tuesday’s game with Barcelona.

Andrada has not saved in Boca since the 1-0 defeat against Union, last April 11. Later, the 1 was isolated in a preventive way for having had close contact with a suspected case of coronavirus. He returned to the list of summoned before Lanús, but he saw the game from the stalls and to the bench was Javier García. And now, that he was going to stop again as a starter, he would again be on the sidelines because of Covid 19. As entrusted to Ole, Andrada is “fine”, without symptoms. But I am uneasy about the possibility of contracting the virus again.

Andrada was going to start again (Marcelo Carroll).

The thing is Sabandija had already had coronavirus at the end of August last year, when almost the entire Boca squad was infected during the preseason in Ezeiza. And now he could have gotten sick again. In February, Andrada organized a home birthday party, without protocols and with more guests than allowed, but at that moment he got away. In Boca they hope to resolve this issue as soon as possible to define the steps to follow.

“Esteban has no symptoms, but he is not quite well emotionally. He was very excited to save again. It traveled being negative and there it gave a confusing result. I am concerned about Esteban’s health, the game is already secondary, “said Luciano Nicotra, the goalkeeper’s representative, in dialogue with TyC Sports.

In Ecuador there will be tests for everyone (Prensa Boca).

There are several questions that remain floating in the air: was it a false negative? From a false positive? If the positive is confirmed, should Andrada stay to fulfill the isolation in Ecuador? And what about the rest? Is it considered close contact? Can the match be suspended? For now, the Ecuadorian government sent a “medical brigade” to the Boca concentration to swab each member of the campus.

Key hours are lived …