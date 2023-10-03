Three people died and two were injured in a shooting that occurred this Tuesday in a luxurious shopping center in Bangkok, while the alleged aggressor was arrested by the Police.



The incident began around 4:30 p.m. local time in the Siam Paragon shopping center, one of the most popular in the city. and located on one of the main avenues of the metropolis.

The main entrance to the Siam Paragon shopping centre, evacuated after the shooting.

After several shots were heard, the Police then proceeded to evacuate the premises and confirmed the armed incident through social networks.

According to security camera images published by various local media, The suspect is a male who was carrying a gun and wearing camouflage pants.

Less than an hour after the shooting began, officers managed to detain and arrest the suspect, who according to local media is a minor.

The assailant was arrested and the situation “has calmed down,” The Prime Minister of the Southeast Asian country, Srettha Thavisin, said on his side.

“The assailant was arrested. In fact, he turned himself in,” Thavisin said. “The police evacuated the place. The situation has calmed down,” she added on television.

Hundreds of people ran out of the doors of the shopping center after sounds similar to gunshots were heard, as seen in the videos published on social networks.

At least one of the injured was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his back, the Erawan emergency center said.

The elevated subway system that crosses Bangkok temporarily suspended the station attached to the aforementioned shopping center.

Siam Paragon is one of the main shopping destinations in the Thai capital, very popular with tourists and locals.

The shooting occurs a few days before the first anniversary of one of the largest massacres in Thailand’s recent history, in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu (northeast).

A former police officer armed with a knife and a gun attacked a daycare center, killing 24 children and 12 adults.

Armed attacks leave victims almost every week in the kingdom.

In 2017, there were around ten million firearms in the country, of which almost half (4 million) are not registered with the authorities, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss research program.

In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, leaving 29 dead.

*With AFP and EFE