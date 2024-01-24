The Australian authorities issued an alert this Wednesday due to the intense heat wave thatIt will probably hit several parts of the oceanic country in the coming days, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has warned of sweltering temperatures in various regions and reported that conditions are expected “extreme” and of “severe intensity” across a large part of Australian territory, including several states in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Widespread temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees across inland and eastern Australia over the next few days, with some inland areas reaching 49 degrees.

Some areas had already recorded their hottest days since the devastating black summer fires of 2019 and 2020which burned thousands of hectares of natural vegetation and caused countless material damage.

The authorities have warned that the heat wave has not ended and predict that temperatures for the rest of this week will be between 5 and 12 degrees above the average usually recorded at this time of year.

“Widespread temperatures above 40 degrees are expected in inland and eastern Australia over the next few days, with some inland areas reaching 49 degrees,” the state office noted in its X account, emphasizing that there are ” heat wave warnings in effect for many areas” of the country.

The heat wave will reach its peak with temperatures of 49 degrees.

The agency also called for caution in the face of the “danger of extreme fires” in several locations, including the Pilbara and Gascoyne areas, in the Western Australian region.

Likewise, several cities in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country, will face this week the highest temperatures in the last four years under “extreme” or severe heat wave intensity conditions.

Given the phenomenon, The authorities have asked the population for caution and have recommended that risk groups, such as children, pregnant women and the elderly, take “special care” and watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the scorching situation should last until next Saturday, when temperatures are expected to begin to soften.

