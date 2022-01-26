Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alert in Argentina: Scaloni and other positives for covid do not travel to Chile

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Lionel Scalloni

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina.

The match is this Thursday in the World Cup qualifier.

The Argentine National Team, who is getting ready to travel to Chile for his match this Thursday in the World Cup qualifier, presents difficulties due to the positive cases of covid-19 that have been presented in the last hours.

(You may be interested: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)

See also  COVID in Spain, live today: Ómicron, antigen test, vaccination... | Last minute

The coach of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, is one of the positives. DT himself confirmed at a press conference that he will not be able to travel to Chile with the delegation.

They do not travel to Chile

“I want to confirm a couple of breaking news. Pablo Aimar and I are not going to be able to be part of the delegation. Pablo has been in his house for several days because he is a close contact with a relative, he never entered the bubble. I complied with the isolation for several days and I continue to test positive. To enter Chile we need a negative PCR so we comply with the protocol in these cases. They will be Walter (Samuel) and Diego Placente, who joins,” Scaloni said at the press conference.

(Also read: Reinaldo Rueda: the points to resolve to beat Peru)

“Last night, at the last minute, we had Alexis MacAllister’s positive and therefore he will not be able to be part of the delegation. Emiliano Buendía is a close contact and he will not be able to travel to Chile either, both will be isolated,” he added.

See also  Shock in James' game: an opponent collapsed on the court

Argentina is Colombia’s next rival, in a match that will be played on February 1st in Córdoba.

ADVANCE
SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alert #Argentina #Scaloni #positives #covid #travel #Chile

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Inflation Price expert: Inflation can be only 1.5 percent in an urban wallet and almost 5 percent in the rural economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.