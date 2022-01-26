Alert in Argentina: Scaloni and other positives for covid do not travel to Chile

The Argentine National Team, who is getting ready to travel to Chile for his match this Thursday in the World Cup qualifier, presents difficulties due to the positive cases of covid-19 that have been presented in the last hours.

The coach of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, is one of the positives. DT himself confirmed at a press conference that he will not be able to travel to Chile with the delegation.

They do not travel to Chile

“I want to confirm a couple of breaking news. Pablo Aimar and I are not going to be able to be part of the delegation. Pablo has been in his house for several days because he is a close contact with a relative, he never entered the bubble. I complied with the isolation for several days and I continue to test positive. To enter Chile we need a negative PCR so we comply with the protocol in these cases. They will be Walter (Samuel) and Diego Placente, who joins,” Scaloni said at the press conference.

“Last night, at the last minute, we had Alexis MacAllister’s positive and therefore he will not be able to be part of the delegation. Emiliano Buendía is a close contact and he will not be able to travel to Chile either, both will be isolated,” he added.

Argentina is Colombia’s next rival, in a match that will be played on February 1st in Córdoba.

