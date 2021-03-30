Actually, Andalusia has five strains of the coronavirus circulating in its territory different, in addition to the original. Specifically, they do the British, Ugandan, Ghanaian, South African and a new. This finding does not have any specific designation at the moment and has just been identified in the autonomous community.

Juanma Moreno, President of the Board, explained during his visit to the brotherhood of La Macarena that the mutation “He doesn’t have a name yet and we don’t know his behavior”, so they will be “very pending” in case it was more aggressive in terms of the level of contagion. Likewise, he wanted to send a reassuring message assuring that “It is normal for the virus to mutate as time progresses.”

Attentive

Jesus Aguirre, Minister of Health and Families, reported this Tuesday in the Governing Council on the location of this new strain, and has indicated that they will be attentive to know their degree of aggressiveness.

“We are very aware. Experts tell us that it is very normal for strains to mutate. They also tell us that vaccines could easily be rescheduled in a month or two to deal with the new strains “, added the regional councilor.

Arrival of the fourth wave

Moreno has also recognized that the data recorded in recent days indicate that they are heading towards a fourth wave. Although he wanted to emphasize that if the containment measures and the advance of vaccination work as planned, the peak does not become as severe as the previous one.

In that sense, Moreno has asked citizens for prudence: “You have to avoid crowds.” And then, has pointed out that the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer: “There are eight or ten complicated weeks left until we reach 50 percent of the vaccinated population. “