Heavy rains have caused a scenario that no one expected in Becerril de la Sierra: water is not suitable for consumption. The City Council of this municipality in Norte de Madrid has advised its neighbors not to drink from the tap or use it to cook in the town center and the Urbanization Real Vista, after the last analytics carried out in the different sampling points established for the control and management of the drinking water supply.

In a statement, the Consistory has remarked that the entire municipality is not affected, if not only an area, which is supplied by The ETAP from the Majalespino reservoir.

“The analyzed parameter is a byproduct that is generated in the water treatment phase in the treatment of water, which has been affected by the excess organic matter that has brought gross water, due to the amount of rain that has fallen,” explained the City Council, while adding that “this byproduct is generated by chlorine and flocculant treatment.”

The Popular José Luis Martín City Council stressed that, for the moment, You cannot estimate the time that this situation will be extendedwhich will be solved when the laboratory remites the favorable results for water consumption. Therefore, they have requested calm and apologies to the neighbors for the discomfort caused.

Becerril de la Sierra affected area without drinking water. Photo: Becerril City Council

To make the situation more bearable, bottled water is being supplied to the neighbors affected in the town hall garages located on Bilbao Street, from 9:00 a.m. 14:00 hours and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.