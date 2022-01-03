Vancouver Canucks manager Brian Hamilton was startled as he looked at the opposing team’s fan behind the thick Plexiglas. The NHL hockey game against Seattle Kraken was in full swing, but Nadia Popovici held her cell phone against the window. “The mole on your neck may be cancerous. Please see a doctor,” Hamilton read in large print.











That was on October 23. The woman turned out to be right. Something Hamilton, one of the people responsible for all the equipment of the ice hockey team that plays at the highest North American level at the Vancouver Canucks, did not know yet. ,,I was shocked”, he says in local media, ,,but I also shrugged my shoulders and continued with my work.” After all, the match was still going on. There was cheering and the scratching of skates. It was exciting.

The 22-year-old Nadia has been a fan of the Kraken for some time. In October she got some nice seats, right behind the opponent’s couch and close to the ice. Canucks coaches and players are constantly running through her image. Hamilton too, always busy with his players’ water bottles, gloves and ice hockey sticks. The young woman has just graduated and plans to study medicine. She has already done a lot of volunteer work in hospitals, including in an oncology ward.

‘Wow, a textbook example’

Nadia watches the race and later with increasing attention to Hamilton’s neck. “I saw his birthmark and thought, Wow, that’s a textbook example of what a melanoma looks like,” she says. She wants to warn Hamilton, who has worked for the Canucks for nearly 20 years, but how? The manager is busy at work and there is a lot of noise. The woman fails to get his attention until she comes up with the trick with her phone.

Hamilton is still surprised that Nadia was already able to discover the birthmark on his neck in all the hustle and bustle. He himself didn’t even know it existed. “That’s unbelievable. The stain wasn’t that big. I was wearing a jacket. I carry a radio on my back with all kinds of wires, which also obstruct the view.”

Back in Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole examined. It turned out to be a melanoma. He had it removed and luckily the skin around it turned out to be clean. Doctors told the manager that the mole could have become life-threatening within a few years. ,,Fortunately, it was still superficial, because I had caught it quickly”, he says. Hamilton was relieved. At the same time, he felt guilty for not giving Nadia the attention she clearly deserved during the match. “She had to know.”

Nadia Popovici poses with the text she typed on her cell phone. © AP



Viral letter

Hamilton wrote a letter that his team posted on Twitter. ‘I’m searching for a woman. You changed my life. I want to find her to say: Thank you so much!’ The letter went viral and Nadia was found within an hour. She learned about it after working for a helpline over the New Years.

Continue reading below the tweet.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

On January 2, Seattle Kraken played again against the Vancouver Canucks. And while the Vancouver team won 5-2, that was not the most important thing that evening. Before the match, Nadia met the man whose life she had saved. They spoke, Hamilton thanked and hugged her. “The most important win of the evening,” Canucks tweeted with a photo of the pair.

“It was really nice to see him and talk to him and his family,” Nadia says. “Imagine that you are at work and someone looks at you and says, ‘Hey, maybe you should see a doctor’. Now I could hear from him how he had experienced that.”

Also read: Attentive viewer discovers ‘thyroid cancer’ Paulien Cornelisse in Jinek broadcast: ‘Never seen it myself’

She received a standing ovation from the crowd midway through the first period of the match. Both hockey clubs together donated $10,000 to help her with her medical studies. And Hamilton: ,,I understand that I am part of this story, but she had to know that she is the story. She did this. She saved a life.”

© AFP





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

© AP



© AFP

