Did the first week of September seem long to you? Don’t worry, the weekend has arrived. And so that you can enjoy your plans, Debate We tell you the Weather forecast for today Friday September 6, 2024 in the Central Zone of Mexico.

The climate outlook for this Friday will be composed, according to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the National Meteorological System (SMN), of falling temperatures and fog banks during the early morning and heavy rains in the afternoon-evening.

During last night and early this morning it is expected that the cold front 1in interaction with a low pressure channel over the northwest of the Gulf of Mexico and with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, propitiating Heavy rainfall (75 to 150 millimeters) in Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Alert! Heavy rains today in Hidalgo, Morelos, CDMX, Edomex and Tlaxcala: Conagua

It is expected that, front number 1 be reinforced by a new mass of cold air and moves over the coasts of Veracruz, in interaction with tropical wave number 21 which will gradually spread across the Yucatan Peninsula and southeastern Mexico.

As well as the first event of Norte in the Gulf of Mexico, a low pressure channel extended over the west of the Mexican Republic, instability in high levels of the atmosphere, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the presence of the Mexican monsoon, originated Heavy rains in Puebla and Veracruz.

In addition to, Very heavy rains in Hidalgo and Morelos; Heavy rains in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Tlaxcala. The most intense rainfall is expected for both days, with electrical discharges, strong gusts of wind and Possible hail.

It is also predicted North event with wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high in Veracruz; while there will be gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the State of Mexico and Gentleman.