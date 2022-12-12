And experts from the World Health Organization warned that the methods of packaging and displaying infant formula lead to higher prices and the promotion of certain names.

And the law in Britain prohibits directing advertisements about infant formula to parents of infants under the age of six months, but companies circumvent this prohibition by writing their claims about their product on milk packages and bags.

According to the “Daily Mail” newspaper, the deceptive marketing of infant formula is carried out through descriptions such as “excellent milk” or “first-class milk”, while the product may not be different from others.

Some products go so far as to claim that the infant formula they sell helps calm a crying and screaming baby.

Elizabeth Dath, an official in the “NCT” charitable organization, says that parents tend to buy what is more expensive, as a matter of goodwill, because they want the best for their children, while the difference they make out of their pockets is not justified in terms of quality.

The British activist suggests that a government decision impose one type of packaging for infant formula so that parents do not get confused.

The activist gives, for example, the government’s imposition of certain packaging on cigarette packages in the country since 2017, given the damage to the body as a result of smoking.