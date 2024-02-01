Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to reduced horizontal visibility during the formation of dust and dirt.
She warned that it is necessary not to be preoccupied with the phone and photography, in order to preserve your safety and the safety of road users.
This was done through an urgent alert to Abu Dhabi Police on its official account on the “X” platform, today.
#urgent | #alert#Abu Dhabi's police Drivers are kindly requested to be careful due to low horizontal visibility during formation #the dust And dust, and do not be busy with the phone and photography, in order to preserve your safety and the safety of road users pic.twitter.com/3BRWbkTZvI
– Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) February 1, 2024
