To date, the disease has been found in 800 samples of deer, reindeer and elk throughout Wyoming, according to US media reports. Experts warn that there is a possibility of transmission to humans with serious health consequences.

CWD has been found in some areas of North America, including three Canadian provinces and at least 32 US states. Photo: Shortlima / Screenshot: @NTCNoticias

The 'zombie deer' disease is known, scientifically, as chronic wasting disease (CWD, for its acronym in English: Chronic Wasting Disease).

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is a disease progressive and fatal that affects the brain, spinal cord and other tissues of deer, elk, reindeer and sika deer raised in the wild and on farms.

It should be noted that CWD has been found in some areas of North America, including three Canadian provinces and at least 32 US states, along with reports in territories of Norway and South Korea.

According to what was reported, this disease would leave the animals drooling, lethargic, stumbling and staring, characteristics that led some to call it “zombie deer disease.” According to the North American media The Guardian, is classified as a slow progressive fatal disease.

The first record of an infected animal in recent months occurred in the month of October in the yellowstone national parkhome to the largest and most diverse variety of large wild mammals in the United States, located northwest of the state of Wyoming.

“We are facing a disease that It is invariably fatal, incurable and highly contagious. Adding to the concern is the fact that We do not have an easy and effective way to eradicate it, neither of the animals it infects nor of the environment it contaminates,” described Cory Anderson, a scientist at the University of Minnesota, to the aforementioned media.

According to Anderson, if an environment becomes infected, it is extremely difficult to decontaminate and eradicate the invading pathogen. Apparently it can persist for years on dirt and surfaces, in addition to being resistant to disinfectants, formaldehyde, radiation and incineration at 600 degrees Celsius.

The US National Park Service explained that cachexia can be spread through direct animal-to-animal contact or indirectly through contact with contaminated particles that remain in the environment, such as feces, soil or vegetation.

It should be noted that this disease was detected in the sixties and its number of cases has increased since 2000. According to the CDC, it would be caused by a malformed protein, called prionwhich remains in the brain and causes physiological and behavioral changes.

Cachexia is part of a family of prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) like the human form of the “mad cow disease”known as variant of Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease.



Can it be spread to humans?

The disease has been found in 800 samples of deer, reindeer and elk throughout Wyoming

According to experts consulted by the media Guardian, infected deer, elk and reindeer could infect livestock, other mammals, birds and even humans. However, this theory has not yet been confirmed.

“The BSE (mad cow) outbreak in Britain provided an example of how, overnight, things can change when a contagion event occurs, for example, from livestock to people“, Anderson compared to the written media.

The aforementioned disease, which is usually fatal to cattle by infecting the central nervous system, led to the sacrifice of 4.4 million cattle in the United Kingdom between 1980 and 1990. According to the media TheIndependent, At least 178 human deaths have been attributed to the variant of 'mad cow' disease that affects humans.

“We are talking about the possibility of something similar happening. No one is saying this will definitely happen.but it is important that people are prepared,” Anderson warned that it is necessary for authorities and people who live or work in areas in constant contact with wild animals to take measures to protect the risk of infection.

It should be noted that in 2017, it was estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 animals infected with CWD were consumed by humans without knowing it. According to the Public Wildlife Alliance, the number was expected to increase 20% annually.

