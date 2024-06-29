Mexico City.- The National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC) issued an alert for the theft of three chlorine gas cylinders in Ensenada, Baja California.

In the alert, published on its social networks, it warned that the level of risk is high, since the substance is toxic and can be fatal if inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Chlorine gas cylinders were stolen this morning from a treatment plant located in the Los Encinos neighborhood of Ensenada.

They have a capacity of 50 kilograms, are silver in color and belong to the State Commission of Public Services of the Municipality.

They are used for the water purification process and it is considered that they may be in Baja California, Baja California Sur or Sonora, which is why the Civil Protection Units were asked to implement preventive actions to protect the population.

State and Municipal Police conduct patrols in Baja California sites, such as junkyards, where the product could be sold.

Meanwhile, elements of the Secretariat of National Defense and the National Guard carry out inspections on roads that cross the entity.