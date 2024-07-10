According to the criteria of

This is the Big Lots discount store which, according to a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will close up to 40 stores around the country. This measure, which contrasts with the opening of only three new establishments, reflects the growing economic pressure facing the company.

In the report, The company expressed “substantial doubts” about its ability to continue operatinganticipating further operating losses in the near future, according to a report by CBS NewsThe company, based in Columbus, Ohio, attributes this situation to a significant reduction in its customers’ spending common, especially on high-cost discretionary items.

This announcement comes in a challenging economic context for the United States, with economic growth that has shown signs of slowing in the first months of 2024. The situation of the retail giant seems to be a a reflection of a broader trend where consumers, exhausted by inflation, are cutting back on spending.

According to the company, consumers are cutting back on their spending. Photo:Getty Images Share

Big Lots, which currently operates more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, has not yet specified the locations of the stores that will close.This uncertainty adds to the concern among employees and communities that depend on these stores.

Big Lots’ poor numbers led to store closures in the United States

The financial results for the first quarter of 2024 show the magnitude of the crisis. Big Lots reported a net loss of US$205 million and a 10 percent drop in saleswhich stood at US$1,000,000,000. Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of the company, said that these figures are a direct consequence of the contraction in consumer spending, affected by persistent inflation, as detailed CBS News.