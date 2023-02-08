Yucatán.- Authorities from the state of Yucatán confirmed the presence of the Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish (Physalia physalis), which is considered highly lethal due to the bites it generates in humans.

Was Odbulio Menacommander of the Ecological Police who confirmed the presence of specimens of cnidarians, after various sightings were reported to Port authorities.

Although there is a risk due to the presence of the Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish, the authorities mentioned that the sightings are relatively low and can be considered normal in relation to the North season.

This is due to the fact that the Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish is an invertebrate that does not have propulsion capabilities, which is why it is easily dragged by the marine currents that are generated during the season.

Despite the fact that the sightings are minor, the Ecological Police recommended tourists and residents not to approach the jellyfish and notify the authorities so that they proceed under the protocols indicated to relocate the animal.

What is the Portuguese Man of War Jellyfish (Physalia physalis)

The Portuguese Man-of-War Jellyfish is a dangerous species of jellyfish, also known as the “Portuguese man-of-war.” It is native to the Atlantic Ocean and is characterized by having a boat shape with a flag on top. Its appearance is attractive, but it is extremely poisonous and can be deadly if prompt medical treatment is not received.

Additionally, its venom can cause severe pain, nausea, difficulty breathing, and, in severe cases, cardiac arrest. It is important to exercise caution when approaching this species and to seek medical help if contact with its venom is suspected.

It may interest you:

Despite the fact that the presence of the Portuguese Man of War Jellyfish on the Yucatan coast is normal in the “North” season, tourists or visitors should avoid approaching it and contact the Ecological Police in case of sighting.