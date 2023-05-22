In the last 24 hours, the monitoring systems of the Popocatepetl volcano have registered 5 exhalations accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and ash. Also two moderate explosions have been recordedone yesterday at 1:55 p.m. and another today Monday at 05:33 local time.

In addition, 1,309 minutes of high-frequency tremors of low to large amplitude have been recorded, related to the continuous emission of gas, water vapor, and ash, as well as the occasional expulsion of incandescent material a short distance from the volcano.

During this period, ash fall has been reported in several municipalities, including San Andrés Cholula, San Pedro Cholula, Cuautlancingo, Amozoc, Zacatlán, Tetela de Ocampo, San Nicolás de los Ranchos, Palmar de Bravo, Tepeaca, and Izúcar de Matamoros. , Epatlán, Teopantlán, Xochitepec (municipality of Jolalpan), Tlapacoy, Huatlatlauca, Chignahuapan, Juchitepec, Hueyapan and the capital of the state of Tlaxcala.

In the most recent meeting of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Popocatépetl volcano, held on May 20, important decisions have been made after exhaustive analysis of the available information. As a preventive measure against the observed changes, a change in the phase of the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light has been recommended, going from Yellow phase 2 to Yellow phase 3.

The governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo, reported that this Monday he held a meeting with federal and state authorities to follow up on the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano.

“We are coordinating preventive actions to protect the families that live in the surrounding municipalities,” said the Mexican president.

CENAPRED pointed out that the Explosions at Popocatépetl, as at other active volcanoes, are accompanied by seismic and sound signals.

The latter are recorded by pressure detectors or microphones and their intensity can vary depending on atmospheric factors and the conditions of the crater.

It is important to highlight that in the current situation of Popocatépetl, with the formation of small lava domes and their subsequent destruction by explosions of smaller to moderate size, it is likely that the population near the volcano perceives these sounds.

A constant emission of water vapor, volcanic gases and slight amounts of ash has been observed in a northeasterly direction.

CENAPRED reiterates the recommendation NOT TO ASCEND to the crater of the volcano due to the possibility of explosions and the emission of incandescent fragments. It is insisted on respecting the exclusion radius of 12 km and moving away from the bottom of ravines in case of heavy rains due to the risk of mud and debris flows.

The National Civil Protection Coordination, in its report yesterday, reported that the Popocatépetl Volcanic Alert traffic light is in YELLOW PHASE 3.

It is recommended that the population ignore rumors and pay attention to the information issued by the National Civil Protection Coordination through its official channels and accounts.

Given the possible fall of ash, some important recommendations have been established for the population:

Cover nose and mouth with a tissue or face mask.

Clean eyes and throat with pure water.

Wear frame lenses and avoid contact lenses to reduce eye irritation.

Close the windows or cover them and stay inside the house as much as possible.

In this phase of the traffic light, some specific scenarios are expected:

Continuation of low to intermediate scale explosive activity.

Possible light to moderate ash rains in nearby towns.

There is the possibility of pyroclastic flows and short-range mudflows.

The following additional recommendations are emphasized:

It is essential to continue respecting the 12 km safety radius, so it is forbidden to stay in that area.

Control traffic between Santiago Xalitzintla and San Pedro Nexapa through the Paso de Cortés highway.

The Civil Protection authorities must maintain their preventive procedures in accordance with their operational plans.

In addition, the population is urged to pay attention to the notices of the local authorities and are urged not to approach the volcano, much less the crater.

Joint Task Force Popocatépetl

In response to the phase 3 volcanic alert issued for Popocatépetl, the Ministry of National Defense has announced the formation of the Joint Task Force Popocatépetlmade up of personnel from the National Guard, Army and Mexican Air Force, in coordination with the Civil Protection authorities of the three levels of government.

The Joint Task Force is made up of 3,430 elements belonging to the 24/a, 25/a and 37/a Military Zones, who are on alert. In addition, there are 3,125 members of the Support Force for Disaster Cases, located in Military Camp No. 1-A in Mexico City, who remain on alert to attend to any emergency that may arise.

If necessary, heThe Popocatépetl Joint Task Force will apply in a coordinated manner the emergency plans GN-A and Plan DN-III-E in their three phases: Prevention, Relief and Recovery. Its main objective will be to support the evacuation of communities that may be affected.

For this, there are 42 evacuation routes already established: 10 in Puebla, 20 in the State of Mexico, 7 in Tlaxcala and 5 in Morelos. These routes will allow the timely evacuation of 127,114 people from 51 communities at risk.

As part of the preventive actions, the Joint Task Force will carry out a drill on May 22 in the community of Santiago Xalitzintla, Puebla.

During this exercise, the evacuation routes, the action protocols for the evacuation and protection of people in shelters, as well as the location of collection centers and sanitary facilities will be reviewed. Civil protection authorities from the three levels of government will participate in this activity.