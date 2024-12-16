12/16/2024



The Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) has reported the loss of a transport package that houses four radioactive sources of selenium (se-75) that should have arrived at the cargo terminal of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

As explained by the CSN in a statement, collected by Europa Press, the four radioactive sources – which are duly encapsulated and shielded to avoid radiation to the outside – are category 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 established by the International Energy Agency. Atomic (IAEA), with 5 being the least dangerous category.

In this case, category 2 is called “very dangerous for humans” because its radioactivity entails radiological risks if they are no longer protected by their shielding. However, as long as they remain housed inside the transport package, they do not pose any danger, the text states.

Selenium 75 is a radioactive isotope that has applications in the field of industrial radiography.









The CSN recommends that anyone who locates the package should avoid handling it and immediately notify the authorities, police and emergency call service (112). It is a B(U) model NE4C package container with four encapsulated radioactive sources of Se-75 for commercialization. Both the suitcase and the equipment have the corresponding signage: cloverleaf and the legend ‘RADIOACTIVE’.