The entry of new variants of coronavirus is a present concern in Argentina. Above all because of the impact that the so-called Delta, which emerged in India, caused in that country and in UK, where the lockdown lasted four weeks due to the spread. Therefore, from the Federal Health Council (COFESA), which met on Tuesday, it was determined that jurisdictions should adjust controls. And both in the City of Buenos Aires and in the Province, the districts with the highest density, some guidelines were defined.

The objective, as emerged from the COFESA meeting, is to “strengthen the control of home isolation, follow-up and PCR at 7 days to lift the isolation of travelers who return to the country in order to delay the entry and circulation of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus“.

In this way, Buenos Aires residents who return by air to the City will be tested, as has happened until now, in Ezeiza in a preventive manner. Then there are two possible paths. If the result is positive, the person must complete a 10-day isolation in one of the hotels arranged by the Buenos Aires Government.

Instead, if it is negative, the person can return home. There you must perform a 7-day isolation with telephone follow-up in charge of a team from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health. Once this period is completed, it must be tested again and, if negative, isolation may end. For testing, you have to go to some of the centers arranged by the City. And it must take a turn on the website.

Residents arriving from abroad must have a swab in Ezeiza and then isolate themselves at home for 7 to 10 days.

From the provincial government, meanwhile, they informed Clarion what has been done so far phone follow-up, and that from this Thursday they began, in conjunction with Migrations, a “house-to-house” monitoring.

According to the disposition of the Province, the isolation must be “ten days from arrival in the country”. And in addition, they issued a series of recommendations that travelers must comply with.

For example, they ask not receive visits during isolation and avoid close contact with cohabitants, who are not required to do isolation.

“Monitoring through the Covid 19 Telemedicine Centers (CETEC) has always been done. But from the new resolution, operations begin coordinated by Migrations to follow up house by house, “say Buenos Aires government sources.

As in the City, returning travelers should undergo PCR or antigen testing from the seventh day after arriving in the country. In the case of having symptoms before, the recommendation is to inform the 148 and make the corresponding medical consultation. The testing centers are also on the website.

“It is necessary to complete the follow-up in the jurisdictions of the isolation of 10 days from the negative PCR test at origin of the people who enter the country,” said at the COFESA meeting the national Health Minister, Carla Vizzotti, who also reinforced the importance of “performing the seventh day control with a PCR test or antigen test”.

For those who do not comply with these provisions, the sanctions provided in Decree 260/2020 of Health emergency.

SC