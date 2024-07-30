There is an alert in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to the pollution of the waters of the River Seine, which has forced the organizers to suspend triathlon training for two consecutive days.

The men’s triathlon event Paris was postponed to Wednesday, due to the water in the Seine river The organization said that the water is not yet suitable for swimming. Official information explains that the rate of Escherichia coli and Enterococcus is well above the recommended level.

The French flag is formed with colored smoke at the start of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:Getty Images Share

The Seine River is polluted

The announcement comes after heavy rains on Friday and Saturday worsened water quality levels, which already prevented training on Sunday and Monday.

The men’s event will be held this Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. French time, after the women’s event, which was already scheduled for 8 a.m. France.

“The weather is good, the calendar allows it, there is no concern,” said French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra on Monday evening regarding the possibility of a delay.

Celine Dion at the Olympic Games. Photo:EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK Share

The minister added that the results of the analysis of the last samples would be ready this afternoon. Even with a delay in the men’s test, it was “within the safety margin” to be able to hold it, she stressed.

“There has been a continuous improvement since Sunday, we hope to be within the authorized level for bathing,” the deputy mayor of Paris and the person responsible for Sports at the City Council, Pierre Rabadan, on the quality of the water.

French authorities have invested 1.4 billion euros in recent years in a series of infrastructure works to improve the quality of the river’s water, and it is planned that from next year Parisians will be able to bathe in several areas of the city.

The national teams of Afghanistan, South Africa, Albania, Algeria and Germany parade along the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday in the French capital. Photo:EFE Share

He Sign It will also be the venue for the Olympic marathon swimming (10 kilometres), on 8 August for the women’s event and a day later for the men’s.

A total of 56 athletes were scheduled to compete in today’s men’s triathlon, whose 1,500-metre swim course begins on a floating pontoon placed next to the historic Alexander III Bridge.

The draw for the pontoon spots for the men’s competition had taken place on Sunday, while that for the women’s competition was on Monday.

The rings of the Olympic Games. Photo:EFE Share

SPORTS

With EFE.