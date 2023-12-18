The Weather conditions keep New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on alert, as the storms have caused flooding and power outages. According to the weather report for the tri-state zone, About 15 centimeters of rain are expected.

Storms that have hit the East Coast have New York residents on alertHowever, throughout the day the intensity of precipitation is expected to decrease and, towards the evening, the storm will move north, leaving up to 30 centimeters of snow in the Allegheny Mountains, according to the report. New York Times.

According to the site PowerOutagewhich monitors the states and localities that have electrical failures throughout the United States, 450,000 people in the tri-state area suffered power outages due to heavy rains and strong windswhich reach speeds of between 59 and 79 kilometers per hour, according to Carlos Robles, head of meteorology at Telemund Newseither.

They call to take precautions due to the rains in New York



“The strongest winds and heaviest rains have moved to the east of the area. However, residual flooding is expected to continue, as well as ongoing coastal flooding. Continue traveling with caution. Never try to drive on flooded roads,” published the official X account, formerly Twitter, of the National Weather Service in New York.

The National Weather Service in New York reported flash flooding in different areas of the state, See also The ruler of Ajman offers condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the death of Prince Turki bin Mohammed

“The National Weather Service has lifted the Flood Alert throughout the city. But, Brooklyn, Staten Island and southern Queens remain under a coastal flood warning until 6 PM Manhattan, the Bronx and northern Queens remain under a coastal flood warning until 6 PM,” reported the City's emergency management department. from New York, through his official profile on X.

“Another round of light to moderate rain is on the way. This will continue through the afternoon and may cause additional minor flooding across New York.. Please stay away from downed power lines and damaged areas,” the emergency service warned New York residents.