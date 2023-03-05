The solar radiation In Mexico City during this month, greater exposure to UV rays is expected due to the decrease in the ozone layer over the region.

Exposure to solar radiation for long periods of time without adequate protection is high risk, so state authorities recommended that citizens take precautionary measures to protect themselves from radiation, which are usually between 10 am and 4 pm

The measures from the authorities are: wear protective clothing, such as hats and long-sleeved shirts, apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 and avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hours of greatest intensity.

people with higher risk to suffer damage from sun exposure, are minors and older adults, so it is recommended that people limit their time in the sun and take additional measures to protect their skin.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection warned of the high levels of solar radiation higher than usual during the month of March, therefore, it asks the citizens of the capital to exercise extreme precautions.