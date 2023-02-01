Alert for shooting in the Washington subway: there would be several injuries

The United States media report that at noon this Wednesday, February 1, a shooting was reported in the Washington subway.

According to preliminary information, the event occurred at the Potomac station and there would be one person dead and three injured.

According to the authorities, the attacker was a gunman, who started shooting at the citizens who were on the station platform at the time.

The victim of the attack would be one of the Metro employees, who tried to control the attacker.

Several people shot at Potomac Ave Metro Station in Washington, DC; suspect in custody. DC Police say a gunman shot four people in and around the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. One, a Metro employee, was killed. 🔉https://t.co/M8D7QtqSAm pic.twitter.com/H0GAgfB6Ub — TheRealBiffBifford 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) February 1, 2023

For the facts, a suspect was arrested. As of this Wednesday afternoon, the subway station where the attack occurred is closed.

Apparently, the attacker intimidated other people on the street, before entering the subway station and shooting those who were there.

