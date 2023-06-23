Friday, June 23, 2023
Alert for possible scam with tickets for the final Millionaires vs. National: do not fall

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
Alert for possible scam with tickets for the final Millionaires vs. National: do not fall

He bought 3 tickets for the Millonarios-Nacional final and got scammedTickets to attend the final are sold out, but some bought and never got them. We have the story of a young man who invested 611,000 pesos and was left without money and without tickets.

The fans of the Bogotá team denounce threats and millionaire resale before the final.

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional andThe dispute for the first League title of 2023 begins this Wednesday. The Bogotá team and the purslane team face each other at 8 pm, at the Atanasio Girardot, for the first game of the final.

“By the time we went on sale, we registered around 250,000 simultaneous visits to our site, which generated almost seven million page views”

For the limited capacity that the stadium has.

many people wanting to buy

The capacity that is allowed for this match

See also  Millionaires live drama in Ibagué: player is hit with a stone

