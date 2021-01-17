The use of heaters after the heavy snowfall and heavy frosts in recent days, together with an anticyclonic situation with a lack of winds, has increased air pollution, which has led the Madrid City Council to launch the first of the scenarios environmental alert. This supposes the reduction to 70 km / h the maximum speed in the accesses to the city and in the M-30.

Municipal sources reported at the stroke of midnight on Saturday that from this Sunday, scenario 1 of the action protocol for nitrogen dioxide pollution episodes is activated. This Saturday, at two stations in zone 1 of the Air Quality Surveillance Network, 180 micrograms / m3 of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were simultaneously exceeded for two consecutive hours and the ventilation weather forecast for this Sunday was unfavorable. At 23:00 hours the values ​​were exceeded in Ramón y Cajal and Plaza de Castilla, having previously exceeded in these two stations and also in Cuatro Caminos and in the Pilar neighborhood.

With the activation of the protocol, the speed of movement on the M-30 and on the access roads inside the M-40 in both directions has been limited to 70 kilometers per hour as of 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The Madrid City Council recommends the use of public transport, as established in the protocol, knowing the current limitations as a result of the effects of the storm. Only 96 municipal bus lines are operational.

The delegate for the Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, will sign this Sunday the decree to activate the protocol, which will be in effect for the duration of the pollution episode.