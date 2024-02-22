Those who are afraid of flying by plane are surely worrying about the possibility of being spectators of failures. In recent months, various cases of aircraft that have problems and have to land in an emergency have been reported. The most recent of them It happened in the United States, specifically in Denver, Colorado, when a passenger recorded how the wing broke in mid-flight.

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport headed to Boston, It had to make an emergency landing last Monday, February 19, due to problems with one of its wings.

In accordance with San Francisco ChronicleKevin Clarke, one of the 165 passengers aboard Flight 354, was the one who recorded and shared a video of the incident through social networks. “About to land at Denver International Airport with the plane's wing coming apart,” he is heard saying in the clip.

Later, Clarke shared with Boston 25 News that shortly after taking off he heard a loud humming noise. As the noise stopped shortly after, he didn't think much of it. However, moments later he realized that the plane was returning, which is why He decided to open the window and when he looked out he saw how the wing was practically destroyed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and The airline announced that there had indeed been a problem with the wing, although it did not specify the cause of the damage.. He only stated that the plane had landed safely and that he assigned another aircraft to take the passengers to Boston.

At the moment The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FDA) is investigating the incident. which occurred on a Boeing 757-200 model.

A United flight from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted to Denver after it was discovered mid-air a portion of the wing was damaged. Passenger Kevin Clarke took this video. What he says he saw before getting on the plane on @boston25 this morning. pic.twitter.com/0GIaOmS46t — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 20, 2024

United Airlines again involved in an air incident in the United States

The incident with the damaged wing on the plane this weekend adds to others that the airline company United Airlines has had to face recently. Last January it was announced that one of its flights had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical problem.

At that time it was a flight that left Sarasota International Airport bound for Chicago. That aircraft had to land in Tampa shortly after takeoff after an alert went off about an error in one of the doors.

The emergency landing was carried out without problems and the plane was sent for inspection. The case attracted attention because weeks before an Airbus plane, but from the Alaska Airlines company, had lost its door stopper in mid-flight.