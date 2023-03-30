The moment was recorded on video when a man walks through the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador, with an unknown object that, apparently, it would be a shipment of explosives that unknown persons would have tied to his body.

The event occurred around 7:45 in the morning this Thursday, when a security guard from a jewelry store in the Sauces 9 sector was surprised at his business premises by individuals who had packed a cardboard box and other items on his body.

Preliminary reports say that it was a group of vaccinators who extort the merchants in that area and that they would have acted against the security guard for non-compliance with the quota that they were demanding.

Videos shared on social networks show the man walking puzzled and the voice of a witness is heard saying that the explosives could detonate at any moment.

URGENT. Terror in Sauces 9, north of Guayaquil. Subjects would have packed explosives in his body to a jewelry worker. They would be vaccinators who subdued the employee because they oppose delivering the money they demand. @teleamazonasec pic.twitter.com/XUkHG2VLt4 — Luis Antonio Ruiz (@luisantonio_r) March 30, 2023

Police officers arrived at the scene and evacuated the other people present in the area.na and asked for reinforcements so that an anti-explosives unit could reach the place.

For now, it is known that experts on the subject went to that sector, but they are still trying to clarify if the man has explosives attached to his body.

In addition, authorities of that country are already carrying out an investigation to clarify the events presented this morning and that frightened the population of Guayaquil.

WE INFORM Faced with a possible explosive device alert in a citizen, in #GYEwe have deployed our specialized units, in order to verify and remove this object from your body. News in development… pic.twitter.com/vXV7iDJksn – Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) March 30, 2023

