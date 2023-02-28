Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Since 2020, each year the cases of disappearance of women and femicidespointed out civil society organizations.

During the press conference for the launch of the “Norteñas por la Verdad y la Justicia” campaignSofía Velasco Becerra, general coordinator of Citizens in Support of Human Rights (Cadhac) warned that in Nuevo León, Coahuila and Chihuahua there were 247 cases of disappearances of women in 2022, which meant an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the cases of 2021 and 43 percent with those of 2020.

In the case of femicidehe added, the three States presented 18 percent of the total cases reported at the national level during the past year.

“We have created laws for missing persons and for issues of gender violence, institutions, mechanisms such as gender alert, municipal and state women’s institutes; even New Lion has a Women’s Secretariat, but the numbers are not diminishing”.

This is the second time that Cadhac, the Center for Women’s Human Rights (Cedehm) and the Juan Fray de Larios Center for Human Rights launch the campaign “Norteñas por la Verdad y la Justicia” within the framework of International Day of the woman.

Starting today and until March 10, the three organizations will make visible the names and stories of some disappeared or murdered women on social networks in an effort to make their cases transcend the statistics.