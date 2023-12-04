The United States is facing important snowfall, especially in the northeast of the country with a drop in snow and alert for winter weather. However, to the south the weather conditions are also adverse, as reported by the National Meteorological Service of Mexico, which detailed what the conditions will be border states.

The subtropical jet stream and the rise of warm, humid air masses will cause rain in some areas of Mexicoincluding the border states as New Lion and Coahuila. According to estimates from the National Meteorological Service of the Aztec country, the mass of cold air that accompanies this phenomenon will maintain gusts of wind of between 40 to 60 kilometers per hour on the coast of Tamaulipas.

Climatologists are expecting a marked drop in temperature in much of the Mexican territory, as well as a possible drop in snow either sleet on mountain peaks above 4,200 meters above sea level.

A very cold environment is also expected at dawn and frost in the northeast and north of the country. Temperatures of less than 5 degrees Celsius are even expected in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. While in the mountainous areas of Coahuila and Zacatecas Temperatures will range between minus 5 degrees and 0 degrees Celsius. And conditions will remain at least towards the middle of the week.

Meteorological winter has already begun in the northern hemisphere

The reasons why low temperatures have begun to occur in the area are that since December 1, what is known as the meteorological winter. It is the coldest time of the year when temperatures reach below zero and snowfall, according to Meteored, a portal specialized in climate reports.

According to the estimates of specialists, an important factor that will be influencing this season will be El Niño in the central Pacific region due to which the southern USA and the northern part of Mexico will experience climates colder during the season.

Mexico-United States climate map

It is also expected the presence of winter storms that will obtain their energy after the collision between two masses of air with different temperatures that, in general, are formed when a mass of cold and dry air from the polar regions meets in the south with a mass of warm air generating gusts of wind and snow.

Likewise, we must consider the arrival of different cold fronts such as the one that will be experienced this week in Mexicophenomena that occur due to the displacement of arctic or polar air masses and bring frost to different territories.

During this season the number of car accidents increases due to slippery roads, so the recommendations are to always stay informed about the weather alerts and increase precautions.