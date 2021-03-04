Diablo 2: Resurrected it thrilled the fans of yesteryear of this franchise, especially since its arrival is planned for this year.

Blizzard revealed that it will have two access periods alpha to test the current state of the game: one focused on solo players and another for cooperative, which are already beginning to reach some players.

Unfortunately, several sites are offering bogus access in exchange for personal information, including the subreddit dedicated to the game, where a member of the company was even banned for revealing that it was a scam.

Through your account Twitter, Adam Fletcher, Head of Community Development for Blizzard, revealed that he found several sites that offered alleged access keys to the alpha of Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The common denominator is that they would supposedly distribute them as part of contests or gift kits, of course, in exchange for a registration with personal data.

‘Just a warning to everyone interested in Diablo II: Resurrected and Tech Alpha… Don’t be fooled by the scams. I have seen numerous places claim that they are running contests or giving away tickets. That is not true. The best way to participate is by signing up for http://Diablo2.com! ‘.

One of the sites that offered these supposed keys is the subreddit dedicated to Devil 2, but when Fletcher reported the scam was blocked by one of the administrators.

Remember that the only way to access the phase alpha of the game is through the official page, where you will have to complete a registration.

Diablo 2: Resurrected It will arrive sometime in 2021 and will include improvements to effects, animation and even support 4K, and if you have a PS5 you can take advantage of the functions of the Dualsense.

