Juarez City.- The State Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Coespris) alerted the population to avoid businesses and establishments where harmful fauna proliferates and spas that do not have licenses and corresponding permissions.

The state commissioner of Coespris, Luis Carlos Tarín Villamarannounced that no surgical procedures should be performed, whether botulinum toxin (botox) injections, fillers or any type of invasive skin procedure that does not have permits issued by Coespris.

“We have found businesses that advertise themselves as spas and we realize that they have what they call an operating room, which is not even half the size of an operating room. Products without labeling and a large number of irregularities of all kinds have been found.” , the commissioner reported.

“The master’s degree in aesthetic surgery,” he said, “is not authorized by the general health law, nor by the State Commission for Protection against Health Risks; We know that it is an issue that has had a significant boom not only in the state, but has become a public health problem at the national level.”

Maribel Prospero Cobos, Coordinator of Coespris in Ciudad Juárez, added to this statement at the press conference that from January to date they have also dedicated themselves to reviewing businesses that are in the field of products and services, due to bad practices. In all of these companies where suspension measures were applied, abundant harmful fauna was found.

In total there are 54 establishments that have been suspended only from handling food and five are spas.

“We also suspended a surgical clinic, which was carrying out the application of stem cells that did not have a license or professionals to perform these procedures,” explained the coordinator.

Among these 54, he commented, are included tortilla shops, restaurants, butcher shops, bakeries, grocery stores, and fishmongers. In general, establishments that handle or prepare food.

The sanctions that will be imposed are transferred to the legal area and for the moment remain in process.

For now, Tarín, by personal decision, decided to omit all the corporate names of the closed companies. “Look, I tell you openly, it was a personal decision that I consulted with both the Federal Commission and the State Government; I decided not to give names or social reasons, because these situations are already very annoying and sad (…) On a personal level we could notify them personally, but not publicly to the media.”