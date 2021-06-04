One of the products traditionally most consumed with the arrival of heat is melon, a fruit that is always among the most popular in summer. However, its sale this year may be affected by a notice issued by the European health authorities and that is directly related to this article.

As reported ‘Food Safety News’, they have salmonella cases detected in twelve countries in melons up to three different types. It is a finding that has led to its withdrawal from the market to avoid risks.

Specifically, confirmed cases of salmonellosis have occurred in Denmark, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, in addition to Canada. What’s more, Spain and the Czech Republic investigate cases that could be related to this outbreak.

The affected varieties

The varieties of melons that have been affected are el cantaloupe, gaul and green or honeydew, based on research by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA). These melons would come from Costa Rica, Honduras and Brazil.

In the case of Spain, the authorities are studying two cases of salmonellosis that were detected on February 28 and April 9. In both situations, those affected were babies, one of them two months old and the other five. In total, between Europe and Canada there have been about 200 cases.

Extreme precautions



The authorities have asked citizens to take extreme precautions against the consumption of this product. In this sense, the FSA has advised to avoid consuming melons from the identified countries or if their origin is unknown.

Likewise, the importance of washing the fruit before consuming it and taking all the necessary measures has been underlined. “It is important to wash your hands and disinfect the surfaces that have been in contact with these melons, to try to avoid the risk of cross contamination”, notes the FSA.