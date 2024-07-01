Mexico City.- At the same time that authorities warn of a possible impact of Hurricane ‘Beryl’ on the Mexican Caribbean coast in approximately 4 or 5 days, in the Gulf of Mexico the formation of a tropical depression is already causing intense rains that reach the Peninsula of Yucatan and the center of the country.

The National Water Commission (Conagua), through the National Meteorological Service (SMN), reported this Sunday that in the case of ‘Beryl’ its force is intensifying rapidly, so it is expected to impact Mexico between the 4th and July 5th.

Alejandra Méndez Girón, coordinator of the SMN, explained that the forecast may change if the tropical cyclone, which developed prematurely because others of similar power are registered until August, weakens when it enters the Caribbean coast.

“It is a system that is going to pass to the western part of the Caribbean and in this area there is a little wind at altitude, which could reduce the intensity of the system, but it is not ruled out that it could impact as a category 2 hurricane on the coasts of Quintana Roo,” he explained in a press conference.

‘Beryl’ is currently category 4, is located near the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic Ocean, has winds of 215 kilometers per hour, gusts of 260 kilometers per hour and its center is located approximately 3,590 kilometers from Cancún, Quintana Roo.

“Subsequently, the system is expected to move towards the Gulf of Mexico and could have an impact on what is north and south of Tamaulipas,” added the specialist.

In the case of Tropical Depression Three, which formed just this afternoon over the southern Gulf of Mexico, it is expected that it could reach the category of Tropical Storm ‘Chris’, with winds of 63 to 119 kilometers per hour, and that its impact will be recorded during the night of this Sunday or early Monday morning.

Méndez Girón said the impact is expected to occur between the municipalities of Alto Lucero and Tecolutla, both in Veracruz.

“Its bands will cover the states of the northeast, east, center, Yucatan Peninsula and southeast of Mexico. Its wide circulation will leave intense rains in Tamaulipas and torrential to extraordinary rains in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz. Very strong to intense rains in Nuevo León, Chiapas and Campeche, as well as very strong rains in the center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico,” he specified.

“Winds of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour are expected, with the possible formation of waterspouts and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco. The remnants of the tropical cyclone are expected to be located over the Valley of Mexico on Monday afternoon with a remaining low pressure. These rains could cause landslides, flooding and rising waters in rivers and streams in the aforementioned states.”

Girón called on maritime vessels to take extreme precautions and on the ports located in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche, as well as the population in general, to be attentive to the recommendations issued by the National Civil Protection System and the notices and bulletins from the National Meteorological Service of Conagua.

“Accumulated rainfall is expected in the period from June 30 to July 2 in San Luis Potosí of 350 to 400 millimeters; in Veracruz, Hidalgo and Querétaro of 300 to 350, in Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guanajuato of 200 to 250 millimeters and in Tabasco and Tamaulipas of 150 to 200 millimeters,” he said.

According to the expert, at 3:00 p.m. the center of Tropical Depression Number Three was located 135 kilometers northwest of Alvarado, Veracruz, and 300 kilometers east-southeast of Tuxpan, Veracruz, with winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 75 kilometers per hour.

SICT warns of landslides and mudslides

The torrential rains that have been recorded during the last hours throughout the country caused landslides and landslides on various federal highways and rural roads in several states, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

The report indicates that at least 43 “significant” incidents were recorded on the federal highway network in Chiapas, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.

Of the total number of incidents recorded on federal highways, three caused total traffic cuts, 5 partial and 9 more cases that warranted any suspension.

Regarding rural and feeder roads, 63 incidents were reported, of which at least 12 required total closures and 21 more cases required partial closures.