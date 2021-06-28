Dozens of firefighters fight a large fire near Elephant and Castle station in London after a massive explosion occurred inside the site. Although at first it was believed that the incident had occurred in a subway station, it was later confirmed that it had actually occurred on trains of the same name.

According to the videos posted on social media, large columns of smoke were seen in the place. The causes of the accident are not yet known, but in the newspaper The Sun they stated that one hypothesis is that it all originated due to the presence of “dangerous chemicals.”

According to the British media, the column of black smoke from the station could be seen several kilometers away from the place. The testimonies of people who saw the incident referred to a “fireball” that burst out and flooded the area with smoke.

The column of smoke visible after the explosion at Elephant and Castle tube station in London. Photo: REUTER

Following the incident, police and firefighters rushed to evacuate residents and merchants who might be more compromised, as well as all passengers at the station.

As reported by the London Fire Brigade, three commercial premises located in the area were consumed by flames, plus six cars and a phone booth.

Trains on London’s public transport north line do not stop at the station, while services on the main route of the UK rail system, Thameslink, are blocked.

On the other hand, emergency teams in London have confirmed that six people have had to be treated, although only one of them had to be sent to the hospital, without giving more details about it.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was closely following what happened, and thanked the city’s emergency services for their promptness in stopping the fire and ensuring the safe evacuation of residents and passengers.

The London Fire Brigade reported that there were 10 fire trucks working in the area with more than 70 firefighters trying to put out the fire, while the authorities asked neighbors who were still near the place to stay in their homes and close the windows because of the intense smoke.

Through their Twitter account, the firefighters reported that they will remain in the area for the next few hours to dim any of the lights that could be reactivated. The firefighters have asked citizens to “avoid the area and close all doors and windows.” The blockade of the surrounding streets still does not lift. Scotland Yard has already ruled out that it is a terrorist act.

According to the Sky News television network, Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in a nearby apartment building, said that smoke and noise from the explosion had reached her window.

A restaurant worker near Elephant and Castle station said she was evacuated after the fire broke out.

“The whole building was evacuated, we began to smell smoke and the owner of the store went to check, we saw smoke coming out,” said Alex Leckie, 30, deputy director of the Tupi restaurant, adding: “The smoke column also began to envelop the blocks of departments and we keep hearing intermittent explosions“.

With information from the DPA agency

AFG