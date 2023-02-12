representatives of the Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects (Cridovni) are already in Paysandú after the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky of the Termas de Almirón.

The Director of Public Relations of the Uruguayan Air Force (FAU), Marcelo Lorenze, told El País, a local media outlet, this Sunday that the investigators arrived at the scene this Saturday in order to gather information and “investigate witnesses.”

The strange lights were seen by several people -among which was the director of Tourism José Manuel Galván- in the early hours of Saturday within the framework of the Almirón Hot Springs Festival.

As can be seen in the videos published by witnesses in the area on social networks, it was several red lights that flew low over the Uruguayan sky.

The commission works in a reserved manner. As established on the FAU website, Cridovni’s methodology indicates that Now data will be collected and study programs will be established with the cooperation of scientific technicians.

More news: What is known about mysterious flying objects that the US and Canada shot down?

Then, they will determine the characteristics of the fact and the behavior of the event. “In each of the analyzes, different questions are raised, such as the possibilities of fraud on the part of witnesses or third parties, the possibility of being treated of a conventional phenomenon or not, as well as the possibility of being a psychological illusion”, reports the FAU.

The results of the research are evaluated by a “final percentage system that provides in a practical way the scientific possibility in the occurrence of an event or phenomenon of an unconventional nature, which takes place in the aerospace field.”

As indicated to the local newspaper El Telégrafo, the head of National Defense at the Paysandú airport, Carlos García, andLocal air control does not have a record of aircraft flying in that area.

A few hours ago, the Uruguayan Air Force also referred to this issue through its social networks and trilled: “Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almirón, department of Paysandú, the intervention of the Cridovni has been ordered (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects)”.

Also read: Video Cali: in Terrón Colorado they say that strange lights in the sky were UFOs

In view of the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almirón, department of Paysandú, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/7nzbv8qxwf – Uruguayan Air Force (@Fuerza_aerea_uy) February 11, 2023

You can also read: