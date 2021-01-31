From sustained decline in image management and personal figure of Alberto Fernandez, which started in May 2020 and did not stop at the start of 2021, the consulting firms began to analyze the reasons for this decline and in which groups it was perceived more clearly. A new survey national that you accessed Clarion focuses precisely on the middle class and in the “soft” voters of the Front of All. The former criticize the President and his administration above the average; the latter are disenchanted and without arguments to defend it.

The survey that reaches these conclusions is of two firms that have been working together. He Public Opinion Group (GOP), which has as its visible face Raul Timerman, a cousin of the former chancellor and who worked for K campaigns; Y Trespuntozero, which measures for clients on both sides of the rift and leads the analyst Shila vilker.

“In this case, it is what we call the omnibus survey, which is disseminated among different types of customers, of the business world and of politics, and a part is disseminated to the press, “the consulting firms explained to this newspaper.

GOP and Trespuntozero national survey of 1,850 cases (1,040 correspond to middle class respondents).

The survey was done at the beginning of the month, with 1,850 cases in total, 1,040 of which were classified as “middle class”. According to the report, “the category used to refer to the middle classes was the one used by the European Society for Opinion and Market Research, based on the crossing of two criteria linked to the main breadwinner of the family: your occupation and level of studies“.

Each table and result of the survey is presented in the two variables: the total and the middle class. For example, Alberto Fernandez has 38.6% positive image and 58.6% negative among all those surveyed, but falls to + 33.9% and – 63.4% among the middle class. In this last group, for example, looks worse than Mauricio Macri, when in general it exceeds it.

Something similar happens when the figures of evaluation of national management. In the total, it adds + 35.7% and -57.3%, while among those of middle class combines + 30.9% and – 63.5%.

Part of these differences are predictable if the list of political sympathies that they list GOP Y Trespuntozero. At a general level, 28.2% identify with “the Frente de Todos by Alberto Fernández, Cristina and Massa”, while 22.7% do so with “Together for Change by Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal”. But when the results are discriminated within the 1,040 middle class, the ruling party down to 25.5% and the macrista opponents up to 23.5%.

Anyway, in most tables it is clear that the questions exceed the logic of the crack. And there is one in particular where the criticisms coincide: both in total and in the cut of the middle class 66.5% believe that the Government “is going in the wrong direction”.

In addition to the global, quantitative survey, the firms made focus group, qualitative, with residents of the AMBA (City and Greater Buenos Aires). That’s where disenchantment with the government of Alberto Fernández appeared, a phenomenon that other studies have already been warning about.

In this case, GOP Y Trespuntozero affirm that the Front of All is losing support from the “soft” voter, not the toughest Kirchnerista who continues to accompany without conditions. The theme is central: these less fanatical and more volatile voters are the ones who have been defining the last elections.

“The soft voters of the FdT are far from the party they supported in 2019. Today they do not find arguments for an official affinity. The measurements of the last months reflect, in the drop in proximity to the FdT, the detachment and anger expressed by its soft voters, “the report explains.

And he adds: “The expectation is diluted and today the evaluation is more negative than months ago. The national government loses support because the months run and you don’t see any results; neither in economic matters, nor health, nor security. Added to the unsolved problems is confusion over official messages. “

