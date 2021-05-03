If the two variables that will define the legislative elections of the year are coronavirus vaccines and the economy, Alberto Fernandez he has reason to be on the alert. A new survey accessed Clarion shows a high level of distrust in the health immunization plan and a record of pessimism about the future of the activity.

The study is from Management & Fit, a consulting firm with many years in the policy market and with clients on both sides of the gap. Between April 23 and 30, he conducted a national survey of 2,200 cases, with +/- 2.1% margin of error.

The report starts with the measurement of the retrospect: “How do you think the economic situation of the country compared to a year ago? “Predictably, the results are very bad, taking into account the latest indicators of consumption, wages and inflation, among others.

National Survey of Management & Fit: the evolution of economic expectations. Negative record in April.

– The 68.9% talk about a present negative (45.2% choose “much worse” and 23.6%, “worse” than a year ago), against only 14.8% with the opposite view (5.6% say they are “much better” and 9, 2% “better”).

But even more worrying for the Government, surely, it is a new drop in economic expectations, a key input: if people believe that the future will be worse they tend to cut back on their spending, even when they have the money to spend it.

– The 60.9% of those consulted are pessimistic regarding what is to come (37.9% believe that the country will be “much worse” in the coming months and 23% “worse”) vs. 18.9% optimistic (11.2% “better” and 7.2% “much better”).

Its about worst index in the series that shows M&F since October 2017. Pessimism is even above the most difficult moments for the economy of Mauricio Macri’s management (October 2018 and the beginning and end of 2019).

The concern for the economy is reflected again a few tables below. It happens that although the increase in cases increased the health fear of catching coronavirus (34.7%), concerns about the consequences on the pocket are clearly greater of the pandemic (53%).

Another alert for the national government appears with the vaccination plan. There is a paradox: after the doubts that had been generated from the start -and that the opposition fired-, The predisposition of Argentines to get vaccinated grew steadily against covid. According to M&F numbers, 75.5% are “willing” to do so.

National Management & Fit survey: mistrust remains high in how the Government distributes vaccines against the coronavirus.

But the increase occurs when doses are missing and while mistrust continues regarding a “fair and equitable” distribution of those vaccines. 53% maintain between “little” (18.8%) and “none” of confidence (34.2%) in the national government regarding the efficiency and transparency of this central program.

The peak of negativity regarding vaccination (around 60%) occurred between February and March, when the scandal of the VIP beneficiaries became known. In April mistrust went down, but it’s still high.

In other parameters, the President had consolation: without standing out, he showed improvements compared to March.

– On the one hand, the Overall discharge approval increased from 35.1% to 36.7% and disapproval fell from 55% to 53.1%.

– More symptomatic was the improved look at Covid management, which again had a balance in favor: 49.7% approve it against 47.2% who disapprove.

