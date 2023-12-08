Every year the United States immigration authorities They have to deal with the intention of millions of people who try to cross the southern border illegally in the hope of having a better quality of life. However, in recent days there have been record numbers of migrants in the zone of Arizona.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people trying to reach USA through the remote community of Lukeville, Arizona. According to information from the authorities, more than 10,000 crossings were registered on Tuesday and 8,200 more on Wednesday, so they have even decided to suspend operations at the port of entry to redirect personnel and help the border Patrol to stop the immigrants.

According to media such as Telemundothe United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported that thousands of men alone have crossed through Arizona and have been delivered to the border authorities. Apparently, the reason for the significant increase is that there is a growing number of immigrants who showed up at the operations office to request asylum through the app CBP One which only allows serving up to 1,450 people a day.

This week alone the border agency had more than 22,000 migrants in custody at various points along the border, which is a record, since that number of immigrants on a day since May, when the end of title 42 was announced.

The situation has reached such a point that federal authorities decided that operations officials who monitor vehicle and pedestrian traffic in Lukeville, Arizona, were redirected to help law enforcement agents. border patrol to stop to process the illegal immigrants. It should be said that in the area the majority of people enter the territory of USA through gaps in the border fence, they subsequently do not hide, but rather hand themselves over to agents in the hope of requesting asylum.

What is the CBP One application to request asylum in the United States?

The Department of Customs and Border Protection mobile application United States, CBP One, is an option to access a series of services, including the possibility of requesting asylum. Through the platform it is possible to request a free appointment and even send information in advance to appear at the ports of entry on the southwest border in ArizonaTexas or California.

To use it, people must create an account and then share the reasons why they request an appointment and their information. Appointments vary according to availability and it is not easy to obtain one as they are assigned randomly and considering the seniority in which you first entered.