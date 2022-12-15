In the United States, the authorities are requesting a return to the use of the mask in the face of the threat of “tripledemia”, This is due to a high increase in respiratory conditions.

Added to the Covid cases, local media report that hospitals are at maximum capacity.

Tripledemia is the confluence of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), Covid-19, and the flu, already affecting millions of Americans.

This year flu cases grew earlier than normal and are expected to rise even more in the coming weeks. In addition, children infected with RSV, rhinovirus, and enterovirus are already saturating children’s hospitals in several states across the country.

As published by El Clarín, citing The Mirror, the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, indicated that the pressure exerted on health care systems has led them to recommend the reintroduction of masks.

“To protect communities in those circumstances at those high levels, we have recommended and We continue to recommend that these communities wear a mask,” said the official.

On November 9, Washington state released guidance put together by 25 hospital heads and 12 health officials asking people to wear masks indoors.

“As health officials and healthcare leaders working to improve the health of Washington residents, we recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others indoors to protect against acquisition of and the spread of these infections to others,” they detailed. A

In addition, according to the aforementioned medium, they asked citizens to carry out pandemic practices such as not attending work or school in case of being Covid positive, ventilating the environments and a plan for the “rapid treatment” of vulnerable people. .

