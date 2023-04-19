A report from the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Mar Menor warns that the entry of water with nutrients could generate a new uncontrolled increase in the growth of filamentous algae in the lagoon. In addition, to avoid another ‘boom’ of algae, he calls for an end to the delay in the adoption of measures regarding the aquifer and with the absence of additional and more effective actions than the removal of biomass. The data from the removal of plant material in the year 2022 and in this 2023, the Autonomous Community highlighted this Wednesday, shows the negative effects suffered by submerged vegetation and biodiversity.

«The main problem of the Mar Menor is the amount of nutrients that continue to enter mainly through the Albujón boulevard, which unbalance the parameters of the ecosystem. The area near the boulevard presents worse values ​​than the rest of the areas of the Mar Menor”, ​​explained the Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, regarding the scientific report.

After a meeting of the Mar Menor Scientific Advisory Council, which he attended, Vázquez publicly reported that the Community has “urged” the members of this body to “contribute new ideas, in accordance with existing scientific knowledge, that help reduce the pressure on the ecosystem. The majority of nutrients have an agricultural origin, according to different scientific studies.

“It is necessary to maintain the removal of biomass, at least during the summer, to alleviate the excess of nutrients in the lagoon, within the prudence that such a fragile ecosystem requires,” said the head of the Environment. And he specified that this year more than 2,700 tons have already been extracted and that the new contract will last from May to September.

More mud on the beaches



Vázquez stressed that the Committee highlighted the effectiveness of this measure to alleviate the risk of eutrophication. And he recalled that the removal of plant matter intensified from 2017. The initial objective was the maintenance of beaches, to avoid discomfort and unsanitary conditions, since the decomposition of algae increases the accumulation of mud on the coast.

The report also points to the increase in water temperatures expected for this year. This increase is already observed.

Likewise, all the beaches of the Mar Menor are suitable for swimming. This is reflected in the latest report on the quality of bathing water carried out by the Ministry of Health on March 20, presented this Wednesday to the Committee.

Vázquez stressed that “the report is not only good, but the parameters are classified within the excellent range in terms of the quality of the water for bathing.” However, about this study (which among other parameters measured the presence of E. coli bacteria) he recalled that “the Mar Menor is a fragile ecosystem.”