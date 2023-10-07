Alert false fines on the windshield. Here’s how to protect yourself from scams

THE scammers, Unfortunately, they never sleep. I’m always on the alert. And (they) certainly don’t lack imagination. Everyone will have heard about the fake windshield fine. But what does it consist of? As the site explains Here Finance, “the leaflet is from all indistinguishable from fines imposed by traffic policemen and traffic policemen: to give greater credibility to the scam, it is usually carried out against motorists who park illegally, who do not show a parking ticket for paid zones on their windscreen or who have they expired.”

In the false fine, explains the online site, “there is a True Iban, which however is not associated with the Municipality’s current accounts. This is the IBAN of a private citizen: the scammer: given the credibility of this fraud, there are potentially thousands of motorists who could become unaware victims“. A gang of scammers was discovered in Naples in May 2022 because some of them had placed false fines to contest violations that never occurred.

Protecting yourself from the false fine scam is simple: the institutional website of each municipality has a page dedicated to the payment of fines traffic fines. These pages, explains Qui Finanza, “indicate a series of information relating to how to contest fines and how to pay them. The Iban code to be used during payment“. If the IBAN indicated on the “fine” is different from the one on the Municipality’s website, then you have almost certainly been a victim of the scam. In this case it is better to contact the traffic police to ask for confirmation.

