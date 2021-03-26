The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has implemented an international system in announcing the locations of departing trains, as it replaced the names of regions in identifying the locations of the Dubai Metro trains inside the stations, by numbering the berths, and alerting passengers to the call using the berth number, in order to guide passengers to the platform of the departing train to their destinations.

The authority indicated, through its digital platforms, that the berths are numbered in the non-transit stations located on the red line, so that platform number one allocates a location for the train heading to the Rashidiya station, while platform number two is the location of the train heading to the United Arab Emirates Exchange Station.

It stated that in the stations of the Dubai Metro Green Line, berth number one in those stations will be designated to go to a communications station, while the train departs from platform number two to Al Khor station.

The authority indicated that the transitional metro stations located on both lines, namely Burjuman and Al-Ittihad stations, the train on platform number one will go to Al-Rashidiya station, and the train will also go from platform number two to the UAE exchange station, while the train on platform number three will go A communications station, and the train will also depart from Pier 4 towards Al-Khor station. The authority stated, during the opening of the Metro 2020 route in the beginning of this year, that the application of the system in the stations of the route that follows the best international practices in transportation systems, will include all metro stations located on the red and green lines, and will be applied therein during the first quarter of 2021, with the aim of facilitating The way passengers reach train sites, in light of the increase in their number as a result of the expansion of the metro lines and the increase in the number of its stations.

The Dubai Metro is one of the most used means of mass transit, compared to the various land and sea means. The newly announced statistics showed that it remained the preferred method for passengers, despite the challenges of the Corona pandemic, which negatively affected public transport services and mass transit in all countries of the world.

113.6 million metro passengers in 2020

The statistical data issued by the authority indicated that the total number of Dubai Metro users, in its two lines: the red and the green, reached 113.63 million passengers during 2020, while the Dubai Tram carried 3.65 million passengers, and the number of public transport bus users reached 95.41 million passengers. Maritime transport means 8.05 million passengers, in addition to the transportation of taxis in Dubai, about 109 million and 94 thousand passengers.





