The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has issued an alert to the general population about the counterfeiting of the Botox product (botulinum toxin type A) injectable solution 100 U.

This alert is based on the analysis and evaluation of a health complaint filed by the company ALLERGAN SA de CV, which has identified various irregularities in the counterfeit product.

Botox is a medicine widely used for various aesthetic and therapeutic treatments, and its counterfeiting represents a serious risk to people’s health. The company has identified the counterfeit product with lot number C3709C3 and expiration date 12/2023.

In addition, it has been detected counterfeit in other countries with different batch numbers and expiration dates:

Botox (Botulinum Toxin Type A) 100 U, with lot number C3709C3 and expiration date of 07/2023

Botox (Botulinum Toxin Type A) 100 U with lot number C6933C3 and expiration date of Mar/31/2024

Botox (Botulinum Toxin Type A) 100 U with lot number C7654C3F and expiration date of 04/2025

Botox (Botulinum Toxin Type A) 100 U with lot number C6835C3 and expiration date of 10/2024-12/2024

Botox (Botulinum Toxin Type A) 100 U with lot number C7654C3F and expiration date of 04/2023

To help the population identify the counterfeit product, Cofepris has provided its distinctive characteristics. The counterfeit product has texts in English and the lot number C3709C3 with an incomplete expiration date (12/2023).

Faced with this situation, Cofepris has issued the following recommendations:

Avoid acquiring and using the Botox product (botulinum toxin type A) 100 U injectable solution with the batch numbers and expiration dates mentioned, as well as any other product with texts in a language other than Spanish.

If the product is in stock, with the aforementioned lot numbers and texts in English, Cofepris must be immobilized and contacted to file the corresponding complaint.

If you identify the counterfeit product, do not purchase it and report any information about its sale through the Cofepris website.

In case you have used the counterfeit product and present any adverse reaction or discomfort, it is important to report it online or by email: [email protected].