A recent study published in the magazine Nature by Duncan Agnew, of the University of California, San Diego, suggests that climate change and the resulting melting of the poles are slowing the Earth's rotationwhich could have significant implications for the distribution of time worldwide.

This alteration in the earth's rotation is linked to the redistribution of large masses of water from the poles towards the equatorincreasing sea level and affecting the speed of rotation of the planet.

The study indicates that the water displaced towards the equator increases weight in this regiongenerating more friction during rotation and acting as a brake on the Earth's spin.

Although This effect is initially imperceptible to humans., It is already beginning to be reflected in the atomic clocks used to measure time globally.

How does climate change affect the Earth's rotation? / Photo: NASA

Since 1967, time has been synchronized with the Earth's rotation using atomic clocks, adjusting an extra second periodically to maintain accuracy.

However, the slowing of the earth's rotation caused by global warming is leading to time lagsforcing scientists to consider subtracting a second to realign atomic time with the planet's spin.

The slowing of the earth's rotation It has direct implications for global technological systems that depend on temporal precision, such as communications networks and navigation systems.

Researchers warn that if this trend continues, could significantly alter our perception of time and affect the operation of critical technologies.

Faced with this challenge, a proposal is being debated to adjust the world clock only when the difference reaches one full minute, with the aim of minimizing interruptions and facilitating better adaptation to these changes caused by climate change.