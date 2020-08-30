In the absence of official confirmation and as reported by the Parisian newspaper L’Equipe, Frenchman Benoit Paire, seed number 17, will not play the US Open having tested positive for COVID-19 in one of the corresponding analyzes prior to the American Grand Slam.

The 31-year-old tennis player retired on Saturday the 22nd in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000 when he lost 6-0 and 1-0 against Croatian Borna Coric. His null performance in that meeting would be justified if it is confirmed that he suffers from the disease that has the world in suspense since last March. Your French companions, Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Grégoire Barrere and Édouard Roger Vasselin were isolated, like the victim himself, at the US Open hotel.

The loss of Paire leaves the American tournament without another of his favorites in terms of ranking, in a long list in which Nadal, Federer, Monfils, Fognini, Wawrinka, Nishikori, Kyrgios, Del Potro and Verdasco, among others, appear for different reasons. Paire was going to face the Polish Kamil Majchrzak this Monday in the first round. The one who could do it in his place is Marcel Granollers, who would enter as an ‘alternative’ as the doubles player with the best ranking (149th) of the tournament without a place in the singles main draw (only tennis players enter the tournament in pairs as there is no previous phase).