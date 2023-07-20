With the premiere of Barbie and all the emotion behind the film, it is common for girls and boys to also want to see this film.

The Barbie doll is known to be a toy for the childhoodshowever, in the new movie this case is different.

The movie of Barbie that premieres this July 20th in cinemas in Mexico, not suitable for girls and boys.

But it is not a movie for girls and boys because of its rating, which is assigned by the Federal Law of Cinematography in Mexico.

Pursuant to said law, in article 25each film has a different classification to know which audience it is aimed at.

In the case of the movie of Barbieis B-classificationwhich means that it is suitable only for teenagers twelve years and older.

This is because the film may have mild violence, brief background or foreground nudity, foul language, double entendres, or alcohol and tobacco use.

Also, the movie will not be based on the world of Barbie as the main plot, since it will have a much deeper bottom in its history.

Although Barbie is not for girls and boys, this weekend they can enjoy billboard with Itemsfilm of Disney and Pixar Animationsas well as Krakens and Mermaidsof DreamWorks Animations.