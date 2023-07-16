Italy declared a hot weather alert for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures would reach record levels in southern Europe in the coming days.

Spain, Italy and Greece have been witnessing a significant rise in temperatures for several days, which has damaged agricultural crops and disturbed tourists who are now looking for a place to shade from the sun.

But a new heat storm from North Africa hit the region on Sunday, which could bring temperatures to more than 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Italy this week.

The Italian Weather News Service issued a warning on Sunday, saying, “We must prepare for a severe heat storm that will cover the whole country day by day.”

“In some places, the temperature records recorded in the past will be broken,” she added.

In addition to the Italian capital, health alerts were issued in the central cities of Florence, Palermo in Sicily, and Bari in southeastern Italy.

On Friday, Greece closed the famous archaeological site of the Acropolis to protect tourists from the high temperatures.