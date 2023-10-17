Maximum state of alert, naturally, for the European Championship qualifying matches, but no change of programme. Not even for the Italy match. A technical meeting has just ended in London with the representatives of the two national teams playing at Wembley this evening: there will be no changes to the safety device already envisaged. There will be a full house with over 85 thousand spectators, including 2,100 Italians in the guest sector (in addition to those naturally scattered throughout the stands). Confirmed by the local police authorities that the security device envisaged is nevertheless high profile: at the entrance gates, metal detector checks and bag checks for everyone.