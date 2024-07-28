Security agents of the Paris Olympics They are on alert due to constant terrorist threats, which have become evident during the games.

“Two 18-year-old youths have been charged and imprisoned in France for allegedly planning jihadist attacks during the Paris Olympic Games, the France Info broadcaster reported, citing FFP sources.National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT)“, said the AFGP agency.

He added: “The two men were arrested at the department of Gironde, The first was on Tuesday and the second on Thursday. After appearing before the judge, they were charged with the crimes of being part of a terrorist criminal association to prepare crimes during the Games, whose opening ceremony was held on Friday and which will continue until August 11.

According to reports, “investigators found that they consulted and had jihadist propaganda and in their statements they acknowledged that they had created a group in social networks to recruit people who were supporters of the Islamic State and were willing to participate in a violent action during the Olympics.”

The agency’s information warns that no target has been identified nor have any material means to carry it out, according to the PNAT. The coded messages that were transmitted are those that alerted the agents of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI, the secret services) and led to the arrest of the first suspect.