Social networks are a very important tool for communication between people around the world, but it is also a means used by criminal groups, which through lies and false promises can be a danger, especially for young women.

According to data from the same Secretariat of Women of Sinaloa, in our state prostitution networks have been detected that hook young girls from 14 to 17 years old who are made to believe that they are going to be models and will engage in this type of activity, they ask them to move to Mazatlán or move them to other municipalities. A dangerous situation without a doubt and where both the municipal, state and federal authorities must be very alert, to act in search of dismantling these networks.

Of course, in this sense, parents play a fundamental role, so that they are very aware of the behaviors and everything that their children are doing.

According to the secretary of the Sinaloan women, María Teresa Guerra Ochoa, this crime has been detected when the disappearance of young people is reported and they are located, that the parents realize that there was a prior deception of the adolescents.

It must be remembered that in 2022 two complaints of human trafficking were filed, and in 2023 there is only one case of day laborers, which is not related to adolescents or women.

It is very important that the complaints of the victims are made, so that the judicial authorities can act in a timely manner. And of course, monitor social networks, where criminals hide, to hook young women.

